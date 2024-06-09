Calls for protection of oceans against climate change, pollution

PESHAWAR, Jun 09 (APP):Former Conservator of Forest KP Tauheedul Haq told APP on Sunday that oceans produce around 50 percent of the world’s oxygen and were home to marine species as well as migratory birds such as shark, turtle and cranes to thrive.

“Being a key source for production of an oxygen, biodiversity and food services to marine life, oceans also combat greenhouse gas emissions and pollution with enormous benefits for living creatures on earth,” he added.

Responsible for balance of biodiversity, temperature and sustaining ecosystems, he said, “Oceans are very important for survival of living creatures as it cover almost seventy percent of the earth’s surface.”

“However, due to human increased activities, the oceans are under heightening threat of water pollution and environmental degradation due to population bulge and climate change phenomenon,” Haq said.

He said, “Pakistan has a 1,050 kilometers long coastline, shared by two provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, stretching from the Rann of Kutch in the east to Jiwani in the west.”

This long coastline was a key source for varities of fishes and sanctuary of migratory birds including ducks and houbara.

As the planet’s greatest carbon sink, he said, “Ocean absorbs excess heat and control greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Today, the ocean absorbed about 90 percent of the heat generated by the rising gas emissions.”

Tauheed said the climate change induced weather patterns including rise of sea temperatures made habitats of the migratory species and marine biodiversity including turtles and sharks under threat due to unchecked fishing operations, dumping of untreated waste, and large amounts of the marine pollution.

As the excessive heat and energy warms the ocean, he said, “The change in temperature leads to unparalleled negative effects, including ice-melting, sea-level rise, marine heatwaves, and ocean acidification.”

These changes ultimately cause a lasting impact on marine biodiversity, lives and livelihoods of the coastal communities.

Tauheed said that majority of heatwaves took place between 2006 and 2015, causing widespread environment degradation.

In 2021, he said nearly 60 percent of the world’s ocean surface experienced at least one spell of marine heatwaves.

He warned that more than half of the world’s marine species may stand on the brink of extinction by 2100 if oceans were not saved.

The forest guru said, “Oceans should not be mistreated, and it is high time that we should work together in restoring the health of this precious source for our future generation.”