Cadets custodians of our future: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): , Nov 14 (APP):: Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while appreciating the services of Cadet College Palandri for delivering quality education and character building of the cadets, has said that the young cadets studying in the college were custodians of our future.

While addressing the 22nd Parents’ Day ceremony on Tuesday, the PM said that knowledge was a power by which we can control and conquer the world.

He said that it was heartening to see that a large number of cadets of this institution have shown their metal in the professional field. Many of the cadets, he said, have joined the Pakistan Army and many students of this institution have been doing jobs in foreign countries.

“There is great talent in this region that needs polishing and nurturing to success”, the PM said, adding that the pivotal role of teachers, parents and students in the process of education cannot be ignored.

Lauding the young cadets’ passion and enthusiasm, the PM said that these cadets after receiving their education would be central to realization of our dreams to emerge as a secure and prosperous nation.

“They will not only perform their duties in guarding the ideological and geographical frontiers of the beloved motherland, but would also play their role for the freedom of Kashmir and strengthening the ideology of Pakistan. The enthusiasm with which these young boys are receiving training will one day achieve this lofty goal,” he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Haq announced Rs 3 million for Cadet College Palindri. Commenting on the prevailing security situation in the region, the PM said, “We are facing a very hostile and aggressive enemy that has illegally and forcibly occupied a major part of the state”. “We are not interested in war, we do not believe in aggression, we want peace.”

He, however, made it clear that this desire for peace should not be misconstrued as our weakness. He said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces in their struggle and services to defend the country’s territory sovereignty.

“We will not spare any sacrifice for the security and safety of the country and strengthening the freedom movement of Kashmir”, he said. Principal Cadet College Brigadier Retired Asif Mohsin said that the cadets who graduated from the cadet college were performing their duties in various fields of life apart from joining the Pakistan Army.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for attending the ceremony. Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed prizes and certificates amongst the cadets who performed outstandingly.

Senior minister Col (r) Waqar Noor, Government Ministers Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Mian Abdul Waheed, Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Ansir Abdali, Malik Zafar, Sardar Zia Qamar and others were present on the occasion. Whereas the function was also attended by parents of cadets and members of civil society.