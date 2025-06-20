Cabinet’s Law & Order Committee visits Rawalpindi to review security arrangements for Muharram

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 20 (APP): Punjab’s Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Friday visited Rawalpindi on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Committee Chairman and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting here at the Commissioner’s Office in this regard. Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth attended the meeting in person, while Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain participated through video link.

Members of National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Malik Abrar Ahmed, Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Inspector General Special Branch Rao Abdul Karim, Additional IG Punjab Shahzada Sultan, and deputy inspectors general Counter-Terrorism Department and Special Branch were also present.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa gave briefings on the arrangements.

The meeting was informed that security arrangements for all 4,374 Majalis and 1,003 processions to be held in the Rawalpindi Division had been completed.

It was told that orders were issued imposing ban on the district-wise entry of some 169 Zakireen and speakers, while 89 others were banned from delivering any speech during Muharram.

Likewise, 184 persons had been placed in the Fourth Schedule in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was further informed that five companies of the Pakistan Army and six of the Rangers would be deployed to assist the police across the division.

Khawaja Salman, in his remarks, said a zero tolerance policy should be adopted for violation of the Muharram code of conduct. Timeliness should be ensured for processions and gatherings, he added.

He said best security arrangements were being ensured across Punjab.

Minister Sohaib Bherth stressed that the standard operating procedures issued by the Home Department should be implemented strictly.

The routes of the main processions would also be monitored through drone cameras, he added.

The Home Secretary said strict action should be taken against sectarian and hateful content on social media.

Processions and gatherings across Punjab, would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he added.

Deputy commissioners and district police officers all the districts of Rawalpindi Division, and representatives of relevant institutions also attended the meeting.