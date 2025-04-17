Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP):A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation, constituted by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was held here on Thursday with KP Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate in the chair.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary Board of Revenue Muhammad Irshad, Additional Secretary Zakat & Ushr Pir Muhammad Khan, Deputy Secretary Regulation Qaiser Khan, Deputy Administrator Ushr Mubashir Raza and Deputy Legislation Officer Imran Khan, other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was given on the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill 2025’ and various important proposals were discussed.

The proposed amendments included the provision of assistive devices for persons with disabilities, a one-window operation and online application system for disability certificates, and initiatives to support the dignified living of unmarried women over the age of 55.

The meeting also discussed the role of the federal government in financial support and emphasized the importance of the Department of Law and the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard.

Proposals were also considered for supporting minority communities and other social groups ineligible for Zakat through a Philanthropist Contribution Fund.

Furthermore, emphasis was placed on ensuring transparency in the collection of Zakat and promoting merit and transparency in the selection of chairpersons and members of 4,200 Zakat committees across the province.

Proposals regarding the educational qualification of Zakat Chairpersons and the regulation of financial powers of local committees were also presented.

Special discussion was held on the provincial government’s flagship initiative ‘Roshan Mustaqbil Card’ for the welfare of orphan children. Special attention was given to the wellbeing of those children whose mothers have remarried, increasing their vulnerabilities.

The Department of Law, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will finalize the bill based on these recommendations and present it in the cabinet meeting for approval to ensure transparent and effective support reaches the deserving individuals.