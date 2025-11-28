Cabinet committee discusses prevention of beggary, effective legislation

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Aftab Alam here Friday, chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation to discuss the prevention of beggary, rehabilitation of beggars and initiate legislation in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Akhtar Saeed Turk, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Usman Jelani, officials from the Social Welfare Department, Advocate General’s Office and representatives of other concerned departments.

The participants held detailed consultations on the proposed KP Vagrancy (Control and Rehabilitation) Act 2025. It was emphasized that effective prevention of beggary requires legal and administrative measures that not only control the practice but also ensure the dignified rehabilitation of beggars.

Participants agreed that the law should include practical and implementable mechanisms to provide beggars with opportunities for skill development, social support and rehabilitation, enabling them to become productive, dignified and self-reliant members of society.

Furthermore, the meeting expressed concern that beggary not only disrupts social balance but also harms the national image and the overall reputation of the province. The participants proposed effective and sustainable measures to reduce the trend of beggary and mitigate its negative social impacts.

Chairing the meeting, law minister said that the KP government is committed to resolving social issues through public-friendly and transparent legislation. He noted that a comprehensive and implementable law is essential to address the issue of beggary. He also directed the concerned departments to prioritize ground realities and humanitarian principles during the legislative process.