Cabinet committee approves installation of 4 water filtration plants in Cholistan: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP):Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the approval of four RO water filtration plants for Cholistan to address the region’s drinking water needs.

He made the announcement while presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management at the PDMA Head Office on Friday. The meeting reviewed multiple disaster preparedness and mitigation initiatives.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia presented a four-point agenda. The first item included a comprehensive briefing on six schemes focused on flood protection and river erosion. The committee approved Rs 550 million for four key schemes aimed at preventing riverbank erosion.

The meeting also approved an agreement with the Urban Unit for the survey and mapping of populations in riverine areas. In the first phase, detailed surveys will be conducted along the Indus River and Hill Torrents to identify vulnerable communities.

Further approvals included strengthening the Walewala Dam on the Sutlej River in Kasur district and the construction of a protective dam in Tehsil Karor to curb river erosion in Layyah. Additionally, a scheme to protect the Chenab River from Bela Sarban to Head Trimo in District Jhang was sanctioned, along with a directive for a model study to prevent erosion in Tehsil Kot Momin and Qadirabad Block Link Circle.

The Director General WASA briefed the committee on the province-wide de-silting campaign, conducted in three phases. The committee directed that all de-silting work must be completed before the onset of the monsoon season. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Punjab have been instructed to supervise the process.

DG PDMA also gave a detailed presentation on measures being taken to mitigate the risks of drought and potential heatwaves in Cholistan.

Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar and Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed were present during the meeting. Commissioners of Lahore, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur attended via video link, along with Deputy Commissioners from Kasur, Layyah, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Rajanpur.

Officials from Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, Education, Finance, Emergency Services Department, and Punjab Police also participated in the session.