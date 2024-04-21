By-Polls: Polling process in PP 290 commenced amid tight security arrangements

DG KHAN, Apr 21 (APP): Polling process for bye-election on the DG Khan constituency of PP 290 commenced amid tight security arrangements in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As many as seven candidates from different political parties and independent were taking part in the elections.

However, tough contest was likely between PML N candidate Sardar Ali Yousuf Leghari and PTI backed candidate Sardar Mohiuddin Khosa.

Similarly, a total of 117 polling stations have been introduced. Out of these, 15 polling stations have been termed as highly sensitive.

About security arrangements, 1900 police officials and other law enforcers were deputed for smooth conduct of the polling process.