By-poll result reflects nation’s desire for stability, development: CM Maryam

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed profound gratitude to the people of Pakistan for placing their trust in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the recent by-elections, dedicating the party’s sweeping victory to the public and describing the results as a clear referendum in favour of development, service delivery and democratic values.

Addressing a special meeting of provincial ministers and administrative secretaries here, the CM said the people had validated the ideology of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through their votes. “This is the victory of development, progress and public well-being. We will now work with even greater dedication and commitment,” she said, extending congratulations to all successful PML-N candidates. She also expressed special appreciation for elderly voters and a woman who came on a wheelchair to cast her vote, calling it “a vote for a safe and developed Punjab.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said the public had rejected politics of chaos and division, adding that the party reclaimed all seats previously lost in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Chak Jhumra, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Haripur. She maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work had also contributed to the victory. Calling the by-elections a “public verdict,” she said voters in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had decisively chosen the PML-N.

Criticising political opponents, the CM said an “artificially created idol” that once enjoyed state patronage had now “collapsed.” She emphasised that political narratives must be rooted in truth and actual performance. “No narrative is stronger than delivery. The shelf life of false narratives eventually ends,” she remarked.

Recalling the tenure before 2017, she said Pakistan witnessed rapid development under Nawaz Sharif through CPEC, motorways, power projects and economic reforms. She also censured those who boycotted the recent elections, saying that only parties with no performance record resorted to such tactics. She added that despite personal hardships, including imprisonment, PML-N never boycotted elections.

CM Maryam Nawaz alleged that PTI-backed candidates contested the by-polls using photos of “Prisoner No. 804,” adding that individuals claiming mass popularity were “nowhere to be seen” on polling day. She recalled alleged irregularities in the 2018 elections and highlighted that this year, there were “no aligned judges or officials” to support the opposition narrative.

Referring to the 2021 Daska by-election, she said attempts at rigging were widely exposed, yet PML-N still prevailed. She questioned why opponents boycotting elections in Punjab did not do the same in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that the administrative machinery there was favourable to them, yet “they suffered a humiliating defeat.” She said the people of the province rejected rhetoric and demanded development.

The CM criticised what she termed lack of development in KP, saying widespread corruption and poor governance had compelled many residents to travel to Punjab for medical treatment. She said Punjab was providing free treatment to millions under various health initiatives, adding that insulin would also be delivered to type-2 diabetes patients at their homes.

Detailing Punjab’s governance achievements over the past 18 months, Maryam Nawaz highlighted that 20,000 km of roads were being constructed or repaired across the province, free medicines worth Rs 100 billion were being provided in hospitals, door-to-door garbage collection had begun under the “Suthra Punjab” programme, and 115,000 houses were being built under the “Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar” scheme. She said Punjab had ensured availability of fertilisers for farmers and launched green buses with a Rs 20 fare in major cities.

She further noted that 80,000 scholarships were being provided to needy students and that other provinces were looking to replicate Punjab’s welfare and education initiatives. She added that crime in the province had declined by 70 percent, land mafias and extortionists had “gone underground,” and special protections—such as CCTV-equipped buses and virtual police stations, had been introduced for women.

Commenting on disaster response, the CM said that despite facing the worst floods in recent history, the administration successfully protected millions of lives and completed the damage survey within a month. She said the government upheld dignity by not seeking foreign aid for flood victims and ensured provision of rights through local resources.

Speaking on Lahore’s environmental management, she said the city witnessed major improvements in smog levels this year, with no closures of schools, markets or wedding halls. She added that PML-N defeated its rivals in Haripur and Mianwali “on the agenda of development,” criticising past governance in those areas.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N’s political strength stemmed from public service. “Political struggle is not just about winning elections; it is about convincing people through performance,” she said. She added that the people had now clearly differentiated between rhetoric and real work.