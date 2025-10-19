By-elections on three village council seats conclude peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 19 (APP):By-elections on three local government seats, including general, youth and women councilor positions in three village councils of Dera Ismail Khan district, were held peacefully on Sunday.

According to the District Election Commissioner, polling took place in the Village Councils of Mandhran, Shorkot, and Kokar. Over 25,000 voters, including 11,500 women, were registered to cast their votes in the by-elections.

The district administration had made comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a peaceful polling process and safeguard voters.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer Syed Muhammad Arsalan, in the Village Council, Mandhran Muhammad Khalid secured victory on the general councilor seat with 3,028 votes, while Muhammad Bilal stood second with 2,200 votes.

In the Village Council Shorkot, Samina Bibi won the women’s councilor seat by obtaining 900 votes, followed by Surayya Bibi, who received 491 votes.

Similarly, in Village Council Kokar, Tasawar Nawaz clinched victory on the youth councilor seat with 931 votes, whereas Muhammad Shakeel secured 761 votes.

The official results of the by-elections are scheduled to be announced on October 22.