Buzdar condemns disgracing of Jinnah’s statue

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condemned the incident

of disgracing the statue of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Gwadar.

According to official sources, the CM said that the incident had badly hurt the

sentiments of all Pakistanis.



He said the attack on Jinnah’s statue was amount to attack on Pakistan’s ideology.

Usman Buzdar said, “Elements involved in disgracing the statue deserve severe

punishment.”



He further said that the monument associated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah was dear to every Pakistani.