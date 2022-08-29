Businesswomen from Afghanistan to participate in PAJCCI’s Focus Group Discussion

PESHAWAR, Aug 29 (APP):For the first time after new government in Afghanistan, Afghan businesswomen & members of Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry are participating in Focus Group Discussion between stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade.

According to a press release issued by PAJCCI on Monday, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) is going to start 10th Focus Group Discussion (FGD) between stakeholder of Pak-Afghan Trade at Islamabad on Tuesday (August 30).

The FGD forum will deliberate on current issues and opportunities entailing bilateral, transit and possible solutions to remove barriers to trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

PAJCCI’s commitment to engage & provide platform to women in business on both sides will be fulfilled after involvement of Afghan businessmen on the discussion, it added.

Afghan delegation led by Khan Jan Alokozai; Co-Chairman PAJCCI will arrive today (Monday) at Islamabad, it added.

PAJCCI has been successfully conducting several meetings in big cities as well as at border crossings like Chaman, Torkham and cities like Swat & Gawadar to engage diverse business community and inviting Afghan delegations at border crossings to promote joint deliberations and relationship building.

Chairman PAJCCI Zubair Motiwala expressed his pleasure at arrival of Afghan delegation especially in current difficult times along with businesswomen.

He hoped that 10th FGD will bring forth practical solutions to remove short and long-term trade barriers.

He said that top priority is to increase trade with Afghanistan as both countries have products required by each other, available cheaply as compared to far flung countries, products can be brought efficiently and by using effective clearance & transportation methods; cost of business can be reduced greatly.

Other important item is to increase products in local currency trading list, abolishing of negative list and removing regulatory barriers like E-Form, EIF, cash counters at borders, legitimate alternates to banking channels, sales tax and duty draw back refund claims restrictions, infrastructure on both sides & increasing capacity and capability of Afghan government functionaries by arranging capacity building trainings.

He urged stakeholders to contribute in any manner they can to reduce suffering of flood victims on both sides of the borders as PAK-AFG both are currently facing severe devastation and land route trade has suffered huge losses. Both countries must work together to manage food scarcity as aftermath of flood.

PAJCCI strongly believes that governments alone cannot resolve issues, private stakeholders are key to uplift economy of both countries and must take steps to establish long term Business to Business economic relationship.