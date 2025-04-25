Business idea competition concludes at University of Gujrat

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Apr 25 (APP):A three-day business idea competition, organised by the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the University of Gujrat, concluded at the Hafiz Hayat Campus, where student teams presented over 160 innovative business and commercial projects.

The event was attended by Rubina Naveed, Vice President of the Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas and SMEDA Regional Director Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmad, who visited the incubation centre and appreciated the students’ entrepreneurial efforts. Each participating team introduced their business projects, highlighting their utility and commercial viability.

According to the organisers, the primary objective of the competition was to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students so they can contribute to national development through their skills and innovation.

The Business Incubation Centre will provide selected student and faculty projects with professional and financial support to help them grow further. Additionally, the top three projects will receive cash prizes.

A panel of experts was constituted to evaluate the student projects. The jury included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sulman Tahir, Chairman of the Department of Chemical Engineering; Umair Liaqat, Founder of ITT HUB; Salman Shah, Founder of Penta Consultants; Hamza Malik and Umar Naeem from the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and faculty representatives including Dur Nayab, Rizwana Aftab, Dr. Waqas Manzoor Dar, Dr. Hammad Ismail, and Dr. Shahida Basheer, among others.