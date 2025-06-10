Business community & public hail Budget 2025-26

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jun 10 (APP):The federal budget 2025-26 has received widespread acclaim from the people of Sukkur and the business community, who have praised it as people-friendly and a significant step towards achieving economic stability.

The budget, announced by the government, includes a range of measures designed to promote growth and improve public welfare. The measures have been well-received by the public, who have welcomed the budget as a historical one.

The people of Sukkur have expressed their satisfaction with the budget, stating that it is significantly better than last year’s. They have praised the government’s efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses and have expressed optimism that the budget will yield fruitful results in the coming years.

The business community has also lauded the budget, highlighting its focus on macroeconomic stability and relief measures. They believe that the budget’s emphasis on these areas will help to boost economic growth and stability, and provide a much-needed boost to the business sector.

Overall, the budget 2025-26 has been widely welcomed by the people of Sukkur and the business community, who see it as a positive step towards achieving economic stability and promoting growth and development. The budget’s focus on people-friendly measures and its emphasis on macroeconomic stability have been particularly praised, and are expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens and the business sector in the coming years.