Business community hopes new govt to restore investors confidence

RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):Trade bodies of the city have expressed hope that the new government would restore the investors’ confidence and work for the improvement of the economy.

Talking to APP, President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal said that the expected coalition government would take immediate steps to solve the problems of the business community.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges on economic fronts including the IMF program while 40 percent of the population living below the poverty line and inflation had skyrocketed to more than 30 percent.

President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed hoped that the new government would consult with the stakeholders to formulate a medium and long-term economic plan and continuity of policies.

He said that the cost of doing business had increased manifold which needed to be addressed and the prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum products had to be reduced.

He urged the leaders of all political parties to take the business community on board after forming the government to move on the path of development and prosperity.