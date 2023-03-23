Bus Service between Gilgat and Muzaffarabad inaugurated

MUZAFFARABAD,Mar 23 (APP):The Historical restoration of contact between the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgat Baltistan has been launched on the historical Day of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Chief Minister of Gilgat-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed jointly inaugurated the Gilgat Muzaffarabad Bus Service event here on Thursday.

The Gilgat Muzaffarabad Bus Service started with the joint venture of the governments of GB and AJK with a vision to restore the historical ties, common Religious, social and cultural bonds besides, boosting Tourism, industrial sector and Regional links between the people of the two sides.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the new Prime Minister House while the Chief Minister of Gilgat-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed was the chief guest of the event.

The event was attended by the Interior Minister of GB Shamsul Haque and the cabinet Members of AJK including Ali Shan Soni, Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim,Ch. Maqbool Gujjar, Akmal Hussain Sargala, Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Javed Bhutt, Chairman to Prime Minister for Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah and other high ups of the government, civil society at large scale and Lawyer community also attended the function.

The Chief Minister of Gilgat-Baltistan Barrister Khalid presented the traditional Jubba and cap of GB to Prime Minster of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas whereas, the AJK PM also presented the precious gifts to CM of GB.

Addressing the occasion, the AJK Premier said that the links we started today would be extended with the passage of time, saying that the way we opened has great potential to explore and materialize.

AJK PM also announced that after Eidul Fitter his government is launching Tourism Bus Service to all big cities of Pakistan which would help promote tourism in Azad Kashmir.

AJK Premier said that we will establish Medical University with the joint venture of GB government and also help to GB government for establishing Engineering College in GB.

PM Ilyas also announced 35% discount of GB citizens on shopping while visiting AJK and 25% discount on Bus fare and continued that AJK Bank would be extended up to GB and Cooperative Bank of GB would also be extended in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas made many resolves to strengthen the ties and making cooperation in many field between the two regions of the state including setting up special economic zones, investment, and common marketing for fruit industry of GB.

The Chief Minister of Gilgat-Baltistan Barrister Khalid, while addressing the inaugural session, termed it a historical moment for the people of GB and AJK, saying that the tow governments have decided to tske full advantage from the potential of each other and explore avenues of mutual cooperation for the development, progress and prosperity of the people.

He said the Bus service will also help in bridging up the gap between the people of the two regions and saying that his government will facilitate the visitors of Azad Kashmir in Gilgat-Baltistan and revealed that he lives near the Shounter tunnel and its PC-1 is ready to resume its construction and termed it pivotal for the defense purpose./APP/SZS