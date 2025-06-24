35.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Bus fire leaves 6 dead, 7 injured  in Quetta
Domestic

Bus fire leaves 6 dead, 7 injured  in Quetta

86
QUETTA, Jun 24 (APP):At least six passengers died and seven others sustained injuries when a fire suddenly engulfed a local bus  at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the local bus carrying commuters was on its way as the bus suddenly cought fire at Western Bypass Road.
As a result, six people died and seven others received burned injuries on the spot.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Hospital.
The rescue team reached the site and extinguished the fire.
Further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, Balochistan government expressed sorrow on loss of precious lives and directed the Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured.
