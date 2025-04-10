Bus catches fire on motorway; driver died, 43 passengers rescued

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):A major accident on the M4 Motorway near Pansira left one person dead and dozens at risk when a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a truck. Swift action by the motorway police helped save the lives of all passengers on board.

According to motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, a passenger bus traveling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi was collided with a truck early Thursday morning near Pansira on the M4 Motorway. The bus reportedly collided with a moving truck, leading to a crash that triggered a fire in the vehicle.

There were 43 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. According to officials, the driver of the bus died in the crash. The remaining passengers were quickly evacuated from the burning vehicle.

Motorway police and rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene to control the fire and assist in the evacuation process.

The Sector Commander of the Motorway Police also reached the site and led the rescue operation. Officers managed to remove all passengers from the bus before the fire could spread further, preventing a larger tragedy.