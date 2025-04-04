29.4 C
Bunkers demolition continues in Kurram as per peace deal

PESHAWAR, Apr 04 (APP):The district administration has intensified efforts to demolish illegal bunkers in Kurram as part of the Kohat peace agreement, with 988 structures already razed in Upper and Lower Kurram.
Officials confirmed that 353 bunkers were razed in Lower Kurram, while 635 were destroyed in Upper Kurram. The operation, which is part of the ongoing peace efforts, aims to eliminate all illegal structures that have fueled conflict in the region.
“The demolition process is progressing rapidly, and we will continue until all unauthorized bunkers are removed,” a district administration spokesperson said.
 Authorities have hailed the initiative as a major step toward lasting stability in Kurram.
Under the peace deal, both conflicting parties agreed to allow the government to dismantle their fortified positions. Locals have welcomed the move, expressing hope for a new era of peace in the violence-hit district.
