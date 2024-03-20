Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti
QUETTA, Mar 20 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction on foiling the terrorist attack in GPA Complex Gwadar, hailing security forces for their prompt response.
“Brave soldiers of the security forces foiled the terrorist attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said in a statement issued here.
 He said that brave forces took timely action and killed 8 terrorists.
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulates the security forces for the successful operation
 Government will eradicate terrorism from Balochistan,  he vowed.

