Bugti expresses dissatisfaction on delay in provision of Zakat to needy people

QUETTA, Apr 24 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay in the provision of Zakat and said that deserving people were deprived of Zakat for years, which is a matter of great concern.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting on the restructuring and reforms of the Zakat Department at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

In which an effective mechanism was considered to provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries in a transparent and timely manner.

It was decided in the meeting that a comprehensive plan would be prepared under the leadership of the Chief Secretary Balochistan, which would include the restructuring, reforms and effective strategic features of the Zakat Department.

While giving clear instructions, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, said that no employee of the Zakat Department would be made unemployed during the reform process, however, the available manpower could be utilized effectively.

He said that we want a system under which Zakat money is released directly from the State Bank and transferred to the personal account of the deserving person so that a transparent system is established, free from corruption, commission and office hurdles.

He also directed that immediate and direct assistance should be ensured through a smart and digital system instead of a complex office process.

The meeting decided that comprehensive recommendations would be prepared within a month and submitted for approval.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized on the digitalization of the Zakat Department and said that the use of modern technology has become the need of the hour to bring transparency in the process of Zakat distribution in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs, Zakat and Auqaf Ms. Shahnaz Sadiq Imrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Secretary Zakat and Religious Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Jamali and other relevant officials.