Budget plan, proposals for boosting tourism in southern, merged districts: Advisor Tourism

PESHAWAR, May 12 (APP): Members of the Provincial Assembly from the southern districts called on the Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chinzeb at the CM House Peshawar on Sunday and discussed with him the plans and budget proposals for the promotion of tourism, culture and archeology in the southern and merged districts of the province.

They also put forth some suggestions and recommendations on their behalf as well to establish tourism in KP on strong footings.

The members included Member of Provincial Assembly and former Local Government Minister, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan and newly elected MPA Usman Khan Bettani from Tank.

Assuring that the recommendations of the assembly members will be made part of the tourism plan, Zahid Chanzeb revealed that in the provincial budget for the new financial year to be presented in June, it was decided to allocate sufficient funds for the development of tourism in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein the southern and merged districts are also at the top.

He admitted that like the rest of the province, these areas are also rich in tourism and cultural treasures with enormous healthy and spacious places where proper investment can not only make them attractive for international tourists but also the tourism Industry can be developed double by day and quadruple by night.

The CM’s Aide said that the development of tourism is also the vision of Imran Khan, the founder chairman of PTI, while investment in the tourism industry is likely to increase the income and employment opportunities in the province so many times.

He asserted that considering the traditional hospitality and colorful culture of this region, our soft image will also be reflected all over the world with streamlining the tourists activities in nook and corner of the province.

He said that like other mountainous regions of the province including Malakand and Hazara, all our southern and merged districts right from Kohat to Dera Ismail Khan and from Khyber to Orkazai and Bajaur, have been blessed with the tremendous treasures of health-enhancing environmental and religious tourism. Whereas proposals are being considered to make them attractive for foreign tourists by improving the infrastructure and improving the law and order situation all where in KP.

He acknowledged that in the past, this sector was not given sufficient attention, but under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, tourism as an industry will be promoted along with all other sectors during the next five years.