British Council, Punjab SED to boost spoken English for 80,000 primary students

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):British Council and the School Education Department (SED), Government of Punjab, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on a flagship initiative aimed at improving the confidence and quality of spoken English among primary school students in public schools across the province.

The signing marks an important milestone in the ongoing partnership between the Government of Punjab and the British Council to strengthen English language teaching and learning. The initiative will focus on building the capacity of Primary School Teachers (PSTs) and Head Teachers through comprehensive training, technical assistance, and development of high-quality, contextually relevant teaching resources.

Through this collaboration, 1920 primary school teachers across 480 public schools will receive training, benefitting approximately 80,000 students. In addition, 160 District Subject Experts (DSEs) from 40 districts will be trained as mentors to support continuous professional development and strengthen classroom practice.

The British Council will provide technical assistance for the joint design and development of five teacher resource books for Classes 1 to 5, and one head-teacher resource book to support leadership in English language learning. A Community of Practice model will further enable ongoing peer learning and reflection.

Ben Lawton, Deputy Director, British Council Pakistan said: “Teachers are at the heart of every classroom. Through this partnership, we’re proud to support Punjab’s educators to inspire confidence in their students and open up opportunities through the power of English.”

Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Secretary, School Education Department Punjab, said: “By strengthening classroom practices and spoken English language skills, we are creating opportunities for our students to learn in inclusive and communicative environments that will prepare them for a brighter future while also shaping the future of English language in Punjab school system.

This initiative builds on the British Council’s continued commitment to supporting education reform, teacher development, and equitable learning opportunities across Pakistan.