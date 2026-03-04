Bridge approved to link Jahangir’s Tomb with main road under LAHAR project

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved construction of a dedicated bridge to directly connect the Tomb of Jahangir with the main road, setting a deadline for completion to improve accessibility and promote heritage tourism in the provincial capital.

The approval was granted during a special meeting on the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHAR) project, here on Wednesday, jointly chaired by the chief minister and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to review progress on restoration and conservation of historic sites across Lahore.

The chief minister directed that restoration work at the Tomb of Nur Jahan and the Tomb of Asif Khan be expedited and completed in line with international conservation standards. She also endorsed a comprehensive plan to fully restore all sections of the Lahore Fort to their original historic condition. Spread over 40 acres, 26 monuments within the fort complex will be revived in their authentic form.

In a major decision aimed at preserving Lahore’s heritage identity, the chief minister approved a principled ban on protest gatherings and rallies on Mall Road, stressing that the historic artery must be protected from structural and environmental damage.

She also considered a proposal to establish a dedicated restoration wing within the Tourism Department for systematic preservation and maintenance of heritage buildings. It was agreed to restore Kharaak Singh Haveli and old servant quarters for conversion into a heritage hotel to boost tourism and economic activity.

Directing immediate action, the chief minister ordered removal of electricity and other overhead wiring from the entire Walled City to enhance its historic skyline. She reviewed restoration projects from Tollinton Market to Lahori Gate, and from Katchery Chowk to Neela Gumbad, besides discussing uniform façade restoration from Shah Alam Market to Rang Mahal Chowk.

A report on the underground parking project at Nasir Bagh, rehabilitation of Railway Station Chowk, and revival of Misri Shah was also presented. The chief minister approved an aesthetically enhanced exterior design to restore the traditional character of Pak Tea House.

The meeting further reviewed proposals for restoration of a cricket ground and a traditional akhara at Minto Park, with the chief minister reaffirming her resolve to blend heritage conservation with modern urban planning under the vision of a renewed old Lahore.