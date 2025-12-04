Boys Athletics Championship begins

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 04 (APP):Intercollegiate Boys Athletics Championship organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education begun in Sargodha here on Thursday.

Secretary Education Board (BISE) Sargodha, Syed Ab-Al Hassan Naqvi, inaugurated the championship.

Director Sports BISE Chaudhry Anis Sadiq Gujjar, Muhammad Waqas Butt, and coaches from various teams were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

In the Boys Athletics Championship, five teams of government boys colleges and private colleges of the division were participating.

Addressing the participants, the Secretary Syed Ab-Al- Hassan Naqvi emphasized the significance of co-curricular activities. “Sports are not only essential for physical health but also instill discipline, endurance, self-confidence, and positive thinking among the youth,” he said.

He noted that alongside academics, sports play a fundamental role in character building, which is why the Board has always remained at the forefront of providing sporting opportunities for the holistic training of students.

Elaborating on the event’s objectives, he stated that the championship aims to polish students’ skills, attract them toward healthy activities, and foster a true spirit of sportsmanship.

Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi also acknowledged the administrative support for the event.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, team officials appreciated the Education Board’s efforts, remarking that such competitions encourage the youth to move forward and excel.