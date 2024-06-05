Boy killed in armed clash between two groups

FAISALABAD, Jun 05 (APP):An armed clash between two groups left a child dead in Sadar police area on Wednesday.

Police said that an armed clash took place between two groups living in street No 11, Elahiabad area. As a result, a passerby named Ameer Hamza (10), was killed on-the-spot. Police removed the body to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

Meanwhile, the women police arrested one Adeel Ashraf for teasing a woman and registered a case against him.

Separately, Mamukanjan police registered a case against a man allegedly involved in throwing acid on his wife and brother-in-law in Ghousia Colony.

According to details, the accused Yasin, a resident of Chak No 522-GB, on failure of reconciliation with his wife Farzana Bibi, threw acid on her and brother-in-law Sadam Hussain. They were rushed to a local hospital.