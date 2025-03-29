24.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticBoy killed in a road accident
Domestic

Boy killed in a road accident

killed - accident
35
- Advertisement -
BAHAWALPUR, Mar 29 (APP):A boy was killed as he was hit by a speeding car on national highway in Ahmadpur East area,here on Saturday.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that a boy identified as Shan(15) was crossing road near Toll Plaza on national highway passing through Ahmadpur East when all of sudden he was hit by a speedy car and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 and police concerned shifted the body to his heirs.Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan