Election day banner

Boy electrocuted while catching stray kite

Rescue 1122
FAISALABAD, Mar 03 (APP):A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 19-year-old Shehzad Iqbal of Syedwala was working in a factory situated at Kararwala Road where he went on rooftop of the factory to catch a stray kite, but he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing near the roof.
As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services