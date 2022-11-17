Bosnian Ambassador meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP):Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday.

They discussed various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade, increasing economic cooperation and exchange of delegations. The Sindh governor said that Pakistan had always supported Bosnia at every forum.

He further said that the people of Pakistan were bound by Islamic brotherhood with Bosnia. The ambassador, on the occasion, said that Pakistan had always helped them in difficult situation. He expressed desire to increase cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.