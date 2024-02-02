BoK organizes orientation session to highlight youth Islamic Banking program

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The Bank of Khyber (BoK) Abbottabad Friday organized a comprehensive orientation session for the interns selected under the Youth Islamic Banking program.

The interns were selected from Comsats University Abbottabad campus for the internship program under the Youth Islamic Banking program 2023. The interns have completed their training program and in this regard, orientation session was arranged for ten selected students at BoK Abbottabad under the “Islamic Banking Youth Internship Program”.

The session was attended by directors from the State Bank of Pakistan, senior members of the Comsats University faculty, and Chief Manager BoK Abbottabad Sumaira Javaid, Chief Manager Mahmood Chaudhry.

During the session, the selected interns were briefed on preliminary information and banking operations.

Officials from the State Bank Sumaira Javaid while addressing the students said that vision of the State Bank is to convert all banking sectors into Islamic banking by 2027, and in this connection, efforts are being made to achieve the objectives. Later, Sumaira Javaid congratulated the interns on completing the internship program.