PM China Visit

Bohra Community delegation calls on Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP): A delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Community called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here Saturday.
The four-member delegation included Kameel Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal and Mustansar.
Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that he invited the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohar Community Syedna Mufadal Saifuddin to visit Karachi and would soon write a letter to him to spend the month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the city.
He said that the services of Dawoodi Bohra Community to the national economy were commendable.
The delegation on the occasion said that the free education of IT courses to the youth in Governor House was a great achievement.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services