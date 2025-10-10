Bodies of three local elders found in Bannu

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 10 (APP):The bodies of three local peace committee members were found near Marwat Canal Road in the Bakakhel area of Bannu.

Police said the victims were kidnapped two days ago by unknown armed men from Peepal Bazaar. They were killed late at night and their bodies were left on the road.

Local residents took the bodies to a nearby house after discovering them.

According to local sources, a driver who was also abducted with the elders was later released and has returned safely to his village.