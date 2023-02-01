Bodies of 51 students, teachers recovered, five alive from tanda dam

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):So far, dead bodies of 55 students and teachers were recovered and five students were rescued alive from Tanda dam in Kohat district.

According to ISPR, the rescue and relief operation of Pakistan Army is underway at Tanda Dam.

Pakistan Army troops along with Rescue 1122 and civil administration, working constantly day and night for 72 hours, rescued 5 students alive from Tanda Dam while Pakistan Army engineers and divers of SSG recovered 51 deceased students and teachers from Tanda Dam.

The five rescued students have been shifted to Distt Hospital Kohat. Search for one missing individual is underway.