BMP foils attempt of 34kg hashish smuggling

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Oct 15 (APP): The Border Military Police (BMP) successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 34 kilograms of hashish from Balochistan into Punjab and arrested an accused.

A team of BMP, led by Commandant Amir Taimoor Khan, conducted an operation in the tribal area of Khar, where a vehicle was intercepted and 34-kilogram hashish was recovered from secret compartments inside the vehicle during search.

The team also arrested an accused, identified as Ijaz Ahmad Achakzai, a resident of Balochistan.

Commandant Amir Taimoor Khan said that BMP has tightened its grip on smugglers and criminal networks operating across the provincial border. He stated that the suspect was attempting to transport the drugs hidden in the vehicle’s secret chambers from Balochistan to Punjab, but timely action by the police prevented the smuggling attempt.

A case has been registered against the accused at Khar Police Station, and further investigations were underway.

The Commandant praised the efforts of the police team for their dedication and urged tribal residents to cooperate with the Border Military Police in eliminating crime and smuggling from the region. He said that the BMP will continue strict action against such illegal activities to ensure peace and security in the area.