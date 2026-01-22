Blanketed in white: Kalam, Malam Jabba become magnet for winter tourists, skiing lovers

- Advertisement -

SWAT, Jan 22 (APP):As the first snowflakes began to fall over Kalam Valley on Thursday morning, the familiar chirping of birds faded into silence in tall trees of deodara and pine forests.

Perched high in the towering deodara and pine trees, native and migratory birds retreated to their nests, quietly signaling the winter’s most anticipated spectacle ahead of spring season.

Ending a prolonged dry spell, rainfall followed by moderate to heavy snowfall transformed Upper Swat into a glittering winter wonderland.

The fresh snow breathed new life into Malam Jabba, Kalam, Osho, Behrain and surrounding valleys, drawing a steady stream of tourists, families, and adventure seekers eager to experience the snowfall magic.

Blanketed in white, the peaks of the Koh-e-Hindukush range offered a breathtaking backdrop as Malam Jabba and Kalam came alive with laughter and excitement of tourists.

The crisp mountain air echoed with the rhythmic swish of skis slicing through fresh powder, while first-time snowboarders, seasoned skiers, and curious families filled the slopes.

“The valley feels reborn with the first snowfall,” said local hotel owner Khushal Khan, watching children tumble joyfully down gentle slopes as experienced skiers raced past. “This is the season everyone waits for.”

The hotels industry finally shined after snowfall and all rooms in my hotel are booked, he said

Situated at an altitude of 2,804 meters, Malam Jabba is Pakistan’s premier ski resort, renowned for its two ski tracks stretching over 800 meters.

The resort offers a rare blend of winter sports including skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and curling activities seldom found together elsewhere in the country.

Beyond Malam Jabba and Kalam, snowfall has enhanced the winter charm of Miandam, Matiltan, Utror, Gabral, Loye Sar, and Madain. Visitors from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad have poured into the region, many combining snow sports with trekking and indulging in Swat’s famed brown trout fish often enjoyed with family as snow continues to fall.

Nasir Khan, a property dealer of Peshawar described Malam Jabba and Kalam winter beauty as unmatched.

“I have traveled to many countries, but I have not seen such distinctive natural features as Swat, especially Kalam and Malam Jabba,” he said.

“Its pollution-free environment, easy accessibility, breathtaking scenery, and snowfall make it my favorite winter hill stations in Pakistan.”

Besides snowfall, tourists enjoy trout fish and horse riding at these winter wonderlands.

Echoing similar sentiments, Salahuddin Sheikh from Kohat said the snowfall and skiing experience in Kalam and Malam Jabba surpassed that of Murree and Chitral.

“Enjoying fresh trout with my family while snow falls all around—there’s nothing like it,” he remarked, recalling his visits to Kalam and Mahodand Lake.

Swat’s appeal extends beyond natural beauty and adventure sports. According to Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director at the Archaeology and Museums Department, the region holds immense historical significance as a cradle of Buddhist civilization. Sites such as the Saidu Sharif Museum and the ancient Butkara Buddhist Monastery continue to attract monks, scholars, and history enthusiasts from across the world.

Tourism experts believe Swat’s growing popularity can play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. Dr. Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, noted that Pakistan’s tourism revenue reached $1.3 billion in 2023—more than double the previous year—and is projected to rise to $5.53 billion by 2029.

He emphasized the importance of digital and social media platforms in promoting destinations like Kalam and Malam Jabba to international audiences.

To further strengthen Swat’s position as a winter tourism hub, the KP Culture and Tourism Authority has launched several new initiatives.

A spokesperson said projects are underway to develop emerging tourist valleys such as Sola Tanar, Puchar, and Jargo, alongside eco-tourism walking tracks and camping pods to ease pressure on popular destinations like Kalam and Malam Jabba.

Plans are also in progress to improve road connectivity between Malam Jabba, Bahrain, and Kalam through the Swat Expressway.

Additionally, the World Bank-supported Integrated Tourism Zone in Mankyal Swat aims to promote sustainable tourism and adventure sports.

Ensuring visitor safety remains a priority, with Tourism Police deployed at key locations. Meanwhile, a host tourism program offering interest-free loans of up to Rs3 million is encouraging locals to provide affordable accommodation to tourists.

With its snowfall-covered slopes, world-class ski facilities, rich history, and expanding infrastructure, Malam Jabba continues to emerge as one of Pakistan’s top winter destinations offering not just adventure, but warmth, hospitality, and memories etched in snow.