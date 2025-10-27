Black Day observed in Nawabshah to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Black Day was observed across Shaheed Benazirabad district Monday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In this connection, a rally was organized by the District Administration of Shaheed Benazirabad, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah. The rally commenced from Deputy Commissioner Office and after marching city roads conclded at Nawabshah Press Club. Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and “Down with India.”

Addressing the rally participants of the rally, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, and others said that October 27, 1947, was a dark day in history when India forcibly occupied Kashmir and unleashed atrocities on its people.

They strongly condemned the ongoing oppression and barbarism inflicted upon the

people in Occupied Kashmir.

Speakers said that India violated basic human rights by sending its troops into Kashmir and depriving the people of their right to self-determination.

Speakers appealed international organizations to raise their voices for the oppressed people of Kashmir so that India realizes the world stands with the Kashmiris and supports their legitimate and principled stance against Indian state oppression.

Large number of district officers from various departments, scouts, citizens, teachers and students participated the rally. Meanwhile, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani, observances of Black Day were held in other towns of the district, including Sakrand, Daur and Qazi Ahmed, led by respective Assistant Commissioners to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.