Bizenjo expresses concern over conflict situation in Wadh

QUETTA, Jul 20 (APP):The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the conflict situation in Wadh, Khuzdar and getting information regarding the situation persistently.

He appealed that the parties show patience and tolerance as tension and war are not in anyone’s interest. CM added that maintaining the peace of the region is the responsibility of the government as well as the tribal and political leaders.

Bizenjo said the government is ready to play its role in solving problems and disputes through dialogue which is the best solution to resolve the issue.

He directed the administration, police and law enforcement agencies to ensure the establishment of peace in the area, added that no one should be allowed to take the law into his hands.

The influence of the tribal, political and religious leaders of the area should also make use for the settlement of the dispute, he directed the Commissioner.