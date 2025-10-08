BISP, UNICEF host social behaviour change consultation workshop

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 08 (APP):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), in collaboration with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, organized a Social Behaviour Change (SBC) Consultation Workshop here on Wednesday.

The workshop aimed to identify effective, practical strategies to improve family well-being—particularly for young children and adolescent girls—through strategic social interventions.

Director General of BISP Karachi Zulfiqar Shaikh shared his views on the importance of integrating social behavior change into social protection programmes.

He emphasized that BISP continues to provide vital assistance to vulnerable segments of society, and highlighted the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which offers health and nutrition support to pregnant and lactating women and children

aged 6–24 months registered under BISP.

The primary focus of the workshop was to explore practical and scalable ways to integrate Social Behaviour Change strategies within BISP programmes to enhance developmental outcomes and improve overall well-being.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from government, civil society, and development partners. Through interactive sessions and group discussions, participants shared insights, evidence, and field experiences.

The workshop fostered collaboration and helped align behavior change communication and community engagement strategies with BISP’s existing service delivery platforms.