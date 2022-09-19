BISP has better database of differently-abled persons: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, Sep 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Atta Marri has said that the BISP has better database about persons living with disabilities and it is playing the vital role to empower them by their inclusion in the Programme as per our criteria.

BISP ensures maximum inclusion and minimum discrimination of differently abled people in its social protection programs.

She said this during the recent ongoing NSER’s desk-based survey, differently abled people were given priority while their visits to data collection centers and also, specific protocols are in place for these groups such as a separate registration desk, facilitation by center staff etc. NSER registration centers facilitate every person with disability for survey registration who approaches the center.

This she said while addressing as guest of honor on a conference to prepare a road map for higher education of persons with deafness, organized by Ida Rieu Welfare Association, at Ida Rieu School for Blind and Deaf at Karachi on Monday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Sadiq Ali Memon and others were present.

Shazia Marri said that I am truly happy to be here with all of you for the inaugural session of a conference on Higher Education for the Deaf Students.

As we know, this conference will be exploring the prospects and the modalities of providing Higher education to people with deafness. I must compliment everyone at Ida Rieu for this brilliant initiative and for bringing together people with relevant knowledge and expertise on a subject which is generally not prioritized.