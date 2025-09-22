BISP Chairperson distributes food package among flood victims

- Advertisement -

SWAT, Sep 21 (APP):Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP office in Swat and distributed food package among flood victims.

During the visit, she met directly with women, inquired about their issues, and discussed their needs.

In response to the recent floods, landslides, and heavy rains in the districts of Swabi, Dir, Kaghan, and Buner, Chairperson Rubina Khalid personally oversaw relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected populations.

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid also issued directives to provide registration facilities in response to women’s demands under the Benazir Kafalat Programme and the Benazir Education Stipends Programme, and she distributed relief goods among local residents.