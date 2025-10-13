BISP brings hope, dignity, relief to AJK’s snow-clad Keil Neelum valley

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 13 (APP):As winter wraps its icy arms around the breathtaking yet unforgiving valleys of Kail Neelum in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the struggle for survival grows harsher with each passing day.

“Roads turn perilous, resources vanish, and the distance between poverty and despair narrows. But amid this chilling reality, a beacon of hope continues to shine — the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), bringing not only financial aid but a renewed sense of dignity and belonging to those most in need”, the BISP AJK official sources have said .

Inside the Government Girls Degree College, Kail, the scene was heart warming. Dozens of women, dressed in colorful traditional shawls that mirror the cultural spirit of Neelum, patiently wait for their turn. Each carries a story — of resilience, motherhood, and faith. Through Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, and Benazir Nashonuma, these women are receiving more than cash assistance; they are receiving assurance that they have not been forgotten — even at the farthest edge of the Line of Control.

Overseeing this entire process with dedication and transparency is Wajid Rafique Choudhry, Media Officer BISP AJK, who serves as Campsite In-Charge. His role extends far beyond supervision; he ensures that every thumbprint, every payment, and every photograph reflects BISP’s commitment to integrity and compassion.

“Our mission is not just to disburse funds but to protect dignity and restore faith,” says Wajid. “Each rupee delivered here represents warmth in a cold home, a meal on the table, and hope for a better tomorrow”, he said.

“Our goal is to turn every payment into a promise of hope,” Wajid Rafique Choudhry stated.

Among the beneficiaries, an elderly woman clutches her payment envelope tightly. Her eyes glisten with gratitude as she speaks: “This support comes like a blessing before winter. It means we can buy firewood, flour, and warm clothes — it means my grandchildren can stay in school.”