BISE Sargodha to announce 9th class result tomorrow

Sargodha, Aug 19 (APP):Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) will announce the 9th class result tomorrow at 10:00 am.
The spokesperson said that all other boards of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan will also announce the result tomorrow.
He said that students can check their result through official websites of their respective board, send their roll number to the designated code for their board, such as 80029 for Lahore Board or 800290 for Sargodha Board or download the result gazette from their board’s website, which contains a list of all students’ results.
The spokesperson informed that the students can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the result announcement in case of not satisfied with the results.
