BISE opens applications for papers rechecking

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):After official release of the Punjab boards’ class 10th results, the  Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced rechecking applications of papers.
According to a spokesperson for the board, candidates who appeared in matriculation annual exams and are not satisfied with their results, now have an opportunity to apply for
paper re-evaluation through an online process.
The deadline for submitting rechecking applications is August 8, 2025.
To streamline the process and improve accessibility, the BISE Lahore has made the entire rechecking application procedure digital. He said that students can apply via the official Lahore Board website, eliminating the need for in-person visits.
The fee for paper rechecking has been set at Rs1,200 per subject. However, the board has assured students that in any case where an error in marking is identified during the rechecking process, the fee will be fully refunded to the candidate.
