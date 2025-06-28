BISE Multan approves Rs2.856b for FY2025-26

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 28 (APP):The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Saturday approved its annual budget amounting to Rs.2.856 billion for financial year (FY) 2025-26.

Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan chaired a high-level meeting of the Board of Governors of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan, during which a budget was unanimously approved for the financial year 2025–26.

The board approved several developmental schemes as part of the new fiscal plan, including the installation of solar panels across board facilities and the construction of a modern secrecy hall to strengthen examination security.

To ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations, surveillance cameras will be installed in examination centers. Additionally, the board will procure essential day-to-day machinery and a modern secrecy press machine to streamline operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the budget will be utilized with utmost honesty, transparency and accountability. “This is public money and every rupee must be spent responsibly in the interest of institutional development,” he said.

He stressed that the board’s financial planning will focus on austerity, integrity, and performance driven spending. The commissioner lauded the efforts of board officials and expressed hope that the approved projects will enhance the quality and credibility of educational services in the region, he added.