BISE Larkana announces 12th class result of Pre-Medical and Engineering group.

LARKANA, Aug 20 (APP): The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II (Class-XII ) Annual Examinations-2025 Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups on Wednesday.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot- Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Meher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Abdul Jabbar Junejo, out of which 33029(boys and girls) registered candidates, 32869 boys and girls candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2025 in Pre-Medical Group.Out of these 26494 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers. The result Gazette adds that in Pre-Engineering Group, 10430 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 8208 appeared in the annual examinations-2025.

In both section of Pre-Medical and Pre – Engineering The board handout said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto girls Cadet College Larkano, Fatima Ali secured First position,Sidra Noor Rind of the Government Girls Degree College Kamber secured the second and while two candidates Iqra Morio of the Government Girls Degree College Larkano and Akeelma Mangan stood in third positions.

Among boys, Ali Kalhoro of the Szabaist College Larkano stood first, Ali Raza Lashari of Government Degree College Larkano second and Abdul Mueed Larik of Government Degre College Larkano stood third.

In Pre-Engineering group girls Anshirah Fatima of Govt:Girls Degree College Larkano, Stood in first, Rubab Anmol Memon of Govt:Girls college Shikarpur stood in Second and third position got Saania Govt:Higher Secondary school Jacobabad. Among boys Muhammad Shahnawaz Shaikh of The City School Larkano Stood in first, Abrar Hussain Chandio of Cadet College Larkano got Second and third position got Abdul Karim Muneeb of Cadet College Larkano.