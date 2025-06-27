BISE BoG approves Rs 2.15b for FY 2025-26

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jun 26 (APP): Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha Board of Governors (BoG) on Thursday approved the annual budget of Rs 2.15 billion for the financial year 2025-26.

The Board approved this budget in a meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan.

The budget includes allocations for salaries, pension, development projects, IT infrastructure improvement and reforms in the examination system.

The participants described the budget as balanced, realistic and reform-oriented, which will help in making the performance of the board more transparent and effective.

The Commissioner emphasized that this budget will play a key role in providing facilities to students, welfare of staff and further strengthening institutional discipline.

He awarded commemorative shields to officers and staff of the Board for their transparent performance in the examination system.

A total of 16 agenda items were presented for approval in the meeting, which were unanimously approved, while one agenda item was postponed until the next meeting after detailed review.

The meeting highlighted the board’s commitment to transparency, merit, and educational development.