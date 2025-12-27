BISE announces result for inter- II second Annual2025

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Dec 27 (APP):The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Sargodha announced the results of the Intermediate Part-II second annual examination,here on Saturday.

According to report,Out of 10,484 candidates,3,802 passed,giving an overall success rate of 36.26%.

In Sargodha district,5,410 candidates appeared with 1,929 passing (35.66%).

Mianwali had 1,776 candidates,with 624 passing (35.14%).Khushab had 1,473 candidates,with 574 successful (38.97%), and Bhakkar had 1,825 candidates,with 675 passing (36.99%).

Secretary Education Board,Ab ul Hassan Naqvi,congratulated the successful candidates and wished them a bright future.