Bird hazard control committee meets

SARGODHA, Jun 06 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts were assets of the country and the nation.

Presiding over a meeting of Birds Hazard Control Committee held here at conference room on Thursday,the DC said it was imperative that a comprehensive awareness about bird activity around airfields should be created among the masses.

He said one bird hit to aircraft could not only cause loss of lives of highly trained professionals but also cost the tax payer an enormous amount of money.

The focus of the meeting was to control all elements which attract birds, including garbage and sacrificial animals waste.

The meeting was attended by all the officers concerned of the district administration, including officers of flight safety section of PAF Mushaf Base.