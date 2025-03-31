Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of  Bhutto family graveyard

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Mar 31 (APP):Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to offer Eid prayers on Monday.

He offered Eid prayers at the mausoleum of the Martyrs of Democracy.

Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the Eid prayers were Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khursheed Junejo, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Laghari, Ijaz Laghari, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, and other party leaders.

After the Eid prayers, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered prayers for the country’s security and the prosperity of the people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greeted citizens with Eid blessings after the prayers.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shook hands and embraced citizens following the Eid prayers. After that he visited graveyard of his ancestors of Bhutto family and laid wreaths on grave s of Former Prime ministers Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and others.

On the occasion of Eid, the public, party workers, and officials visited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bhutto House, Neodero.

The gates of Bhutto House, Neodero, were opened for public meetings with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid ul Fitr.

Hundreds of citizens from across the country met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari listened to the concerns of citizens from his constituency and other parts of the country, issuing directives to resolve their issues.