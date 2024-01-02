Bilawal visits Rashid Soomro’s residence to condole over his daughter’s death

KARACHI, Jan 02 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Sindh General Secretary Maulana Rashid Soomro and condoled with him over the death of his daughter.

He also expressed his condolences to Jamiat Ulema e Islam Larkana Emir Maulana Nasir Soomro.

Bilawal prayed for the departed soul.

Former Sindh Ministers Nasir Shah and Sohail Anwar Siyal were accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

JUI leaders Aslam Ghori, Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, Qari Usman, Maulana Sami Swati, Maulana Hamadullah Shah and Dr. Shafiq Soomro were present on the occasion.