Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

GARHI KHUD BUX BHUTTO,, Dec 27 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point election manifesto of his party to deal with the challenges being faced the country and provide relief to the people.

If the PPP was voted to power in next election, it would overcome inflation, unemployment, poverty and issues affecting the common people by implementing its manifesto, he vowed while addressing the public meeting organized on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Bilawal said that they were not afraid of the election, rather they would fully participate in the democratic process to get the people’s mandate.

Such a gathering of PPP workers today at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto showed that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was alive, he added.

He said that it was thought that by martyring Benazir Bhutto the PPP would be eliminated, but the party was very much in the field as “a voice of the poor, farmers, laborers, students and youth”.

He enumerated the key achievements his party had made during the last 16 years, such as the restoration of the 1973 Constitution in its original form, the autonomy of the provinces in the form of NFC Award, the launch of Benazir Income Support Programme and the removal of dictator from power.

He hoped that the elections would be held on February 8, 2024 and urged all the political parties to fully take part in electoral process. It was not the time for traditional politics to gain personal benefits and the PPP would be chosen by the people as it was doing politics of public welfare, he added.

Bilawal regretted that the 18-month coalition government could not resolve the problems of the people, besides restoring the economy and overcoming challenges like terrorism. That was why the PPP was contesting the polls pursuing its own ideology.

Highlighting his party’s election manifesto, he said the PPP after forming the next government would double salaries in five years.

The second priority would be set up green energy parks at the district level, besides provision of 300 units of green electricity free of cost to poor families, he added.

Thirdly, he said, the PPP would ensure quality education for the people across the country, while fourth point pertained to the provision of free world-class health facilities, like the ones already being provided free to the public through NICVD, Gambit Hospital, SIUT and Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

The programme for free health facilities would be extended to every district of the country, he pledged.

Bilawal said that the fifth point of manifesto was ‘Apni Zamin, Apna Ghar’, under which 3 million ready-made houses and their ownership rights would be given to the homeless families throughout the country.

He said the sixth agenda point pertained to the Benazir Income Support Programme, which would be further expanded, with more focus on components like employment resource, health resource and education resource.

The next agenda point, he said, would be issuance of the Kisan Cards to transfer the subsidy directly into the pockets of farmers instead of mill owners. Benazir Mazdoor Card would be be introduced for all the workers across the country, he added.

He announced that through the Youth Card, educated unemployed youth would be financially supported.

He said the 10th point pertained to setting up youth centers at divisional level, where facilities like library, free Wi-Fi, cultural activities, vocational training and career counseling would be available.

“We will fight inflation through ‘Hunger Eradication Programme’,” he vowed.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari also spoke on the occasion.